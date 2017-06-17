Colby Covington Takes Home Decision Win Over Dong Hyun Kim With Wrestling Clinic

Next up on the main card, a welterweight clash between Dong Hyun Kim and Colby Covington.

Round 1:

Covington opens with a high kick attempt that fails and makes him trick and fall. Kim tries to close the distance but is unable to as he gets taken down. Covington pressures Kim against the cage and continues his attempts for a takedown. After a few minutes, Covington finally gets the fight to the ground, but Kim is seated against the cage.

Kim is able to get to his feet but Covington is right back on him against the cage, trying to get the fight to the ground as hard as he can. Kim gets separation and walks Covington down and tries to land some big strikes, but it’s Covington who gets the takedown on Kim. The round comes to an end after Kim got back to his feet and Covington pressured him against the cage.

Round 2:

Covington goes right back in on the takedown attempt but Kim is prepared this time and sprawls nicely. As Kim attempts to get up, Covington darts up and spins around to take Kim’s back. He then gets Kim down and has him sitting against the fence again. Kim is able to get back to his feet but is unable to get Covington off of him.

Kim breaks free and attempts to fire off some nice shots but it’s Covington who catches and rocks Kim instead. Covington attempt to blitz Kim but winds up taking him down instead. Kim is able to get a nice judo throw and gets top position on Covington on the ground. Covington easily wiggles free and regains top control. The round ends with Covington delivering some knees to the back of Kim’s thigh before they separate from the clinch and the bell rings.

Round 3:

Covington gets Octagon control early on and lands a few nice leg kicks and some body kicks to keep Kim at bay. He lands a few nice right hooks before Kim initiates the clinch and Covington gets a bull-rushing takedown. Covington pressures Kim against the fence, occasionally throwing in a knee or elbow, for a few minutes.

Kim then gets a takedown of his own and gets top control on Covington, but Covington gets free and again ragdolls Kim at will. The round comes to an end with Covington dragging Kim down to the mat.

Official Result: Colby Covington def. Dong Hyun Kim via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-27)