Colby Covington Takes Home Decision Win Over Dong Hyun Kim With Wrestling Clinic

By
Jose Munoz
-
0
Colby Covington
Image Credit: Getty Images/UFC

Next up on the main card, a welterweight clash between Dong Hyun Kim and Colby Covington.

Round 1:

Covington opens with a high kick attempt that fails and makes him trick and fall. Kim tries to close the distance but is unable to as he gets taken down. Covington pressures Kim against the cage and continues his attempts for a takedown. After a few minutes, Covington finally gets the fight to the ground, but Kim is seated against the cage.

Kim is able to get to his feet but Covington is right back on him against the cage, trying to get the fight to the ground as hard as he can. Kim gets separation and walks Covington down and tries to land some big strikes, but it’s Covington who gets the takedown on Kim. The round comes to an end after Kim got back to his feet and Covington pressured him against the cage.

Round 2:

Covington goes right back in on the takedown attempt but Kim is prepared this time and sprawls nicely. As Kim attempts to get up, Covington darts up and spins around to take Kim’s back. He then gets Kim down and has him sitting against the fence again. Kim is able to get back to his feet but is unable to get Covington off of him.

Kim breaks free and attempts to fire off some nice shots but it’s Covington who catches and rocks Kim instead. Covington attempt to blitz Kim but winds up taking him down instead. Kim is able to get a nice judo throw and gets top position on Covington on the ground. Covington easily wiggles free and regains top control. The round ends with Covington delivering some knees to the back of Kim’s thigh before they separate from the clinch and the bell rings.

Round 3:

Covington gets Octagon control early on and lands a few nice leg kicks and some body kicks to keep Kim at bay. He lands a few nice right hooks before Kim initiates the clinch and Covington gets a bull-rushing takedown. Covington pressures Kim against the fence, occasionally throwing in a knee or elbow, for a few minutes.

Kim then gets a takedown of his own and gets top control on Covington, but Covington gets free and again ragdolls Kim at will. The round comes to an end with Covington dragging Kim down to the mat.

Official Result: Colby Covington def. Dong Hyun Kim via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-27)

Latest MMA News

Colby Covington

Colby Covington Takes Home Decision Win Over Dong Hyun Kim With Wrestling Clinic

0
Next up on the main card, a welterweight clash between Dong Hyun Kim and Colby Covington. Round 1: Covington opens with a high kick attempt that...
Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos Decisions Tarec Saffiedine For Welterweight Debut Victory

0
Kicking us off on the main card is the welterweight debut of former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, who takes on Tarec Saffiedine. Round 1: Saffiedine...

UFC Fight Night 111 Preliminary Results

0
The UFC's Fight Night 111 event got underway early this morning today (Sat. June 17, 2017) from Kallang, Singapore. Before the action on the...
Matt Hughes

UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes Airlifted Following Truck Collision With Train (UPDATED)

1
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer Matt Hughes has been airlifted following a collision. UFC President Dana White broke the news to ESPN. White...
Holly Holm

Coach: Holly Holm’s Fight Against Bethe Correia is More do Than Die

0
In a "do or die" situation, there's one person who believes Holly Holm can pull through. Holm is facing a fourth straight loss when she...
Mauro Ranallo

Showtime Reveals Broadcast Team For McGregor vs. Mayweather

0
"Mamma Mia!" The broadcast team for Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather is official. There has been a lot of speculation regarding Showtime's broadcast team for...
Dana White

Dana White Says McGregor-Mayweather Can Reach 5 Million PPV Buys

2
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has high hopes for the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather pay-per-view (PPV). When McGregor vs. Mayweather was announced,...
video

Time to Get Real About UFC Fight Night 111: Holm vs. Correia

0
While the rest of the world discusses Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather for another three months, the UFC machine must go on. That means UFC...
video

UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore Weigh-In Results, Video

0
Weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night 111 went down earlier from Singapore, as Holly Holm and Bethe Correia made their main event fight official. The entire...
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker on Romero’s Suspected PED Use: ‘It’s Not Gonna Help Him’

3
Robert Whittaker isn't worried about the rumors of Yoel Romero's past performance enhancing drug (PED) use. Whittaker will do battle with Romero inside the T-Mobile...
Load more