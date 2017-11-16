Colby Covington to ‘Press Charges’ Against Fabricio Werdum

Legal action may be on the cards following a heated exchange between controversial UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington and former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum

Covington has claimed Werdum ‘sucker punched’ him and as a result, is seeking to press charges against the UFC Sydney heavyweight.

Werdum recently told FloCombat that he did not punch Covington, but that “Chaos” was responsible for instigating trouble:

“This guy is really audacious,” Werdum said. “I went down with my master [Rafael Cordeiro]: ‘Master, let’s get a haircut and shave the beard.’ We were in the lobby, and I’ve never seen this guy before. When I walked he looked at me and said: ‘Brazilian animals.’ And I was like: ‘Hey.’ I slapped his phone and asked, ‘What did you say?’ Then, he kicked my leg, but I managed to defend. Then the guys got in the middle and had nothing left. But he kicked me, he is audacious. I could have hurt myself.

“If I had hit him in the face, he would be in the hospital,” Werdum continued. “Certainly. There was no punch, he’s crazy.”

Sherdog.com’s Jeff Sherwood has reported that there is security footage of the incident which shows Werdum striking Covington and that charges are being pressed against Werdum by the UFC welterweight. Furthermore, an eye-witness is supporting Covington’s claims: