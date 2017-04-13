Colby Covington: ‘USADA Changed The Game For Rafael dos Anjos’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Colby Covington
Colby Covington is looking to make a name for himself at the expense of a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder.

Covington is set to compete against Dong Hyun Kim as part of the UFC Fight Night 111 card. The event will take place on June 17 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. Also featured on the card will be a welterweight bout between Rafael dos Anjos and Tarec Saffiedine.

For a couple of months, Covington has been dishing out some trash talk on social media in hopes of getting a big fight. One of his main targets has been dos Anjos. Back in February, “Chaos” said the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) derailed dos Anjos’ career.

If that wasn’t enough, Covington told reporters for The Straits Times (via MMAFighting.com) that dos Anjos is scared of him:

“I got a bigger fight, a better fight. So, he’s scared. He knows he’s scared, so this is the next best option. A tougher opponent, a guy that’s going to get me closer to the title. I’m the most feared guy in the game right now. I scare the ink out of pens. I have nothing to say. USADA changed the game for him. So he’s just mad.”

