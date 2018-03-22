UPDATE: Sources have confirmed that Covington vs. dos Anjos is indeed in the works for UFC 224. Verbal agreements are in place.

Original:

If reports are to be believed, then Colby Covington and Rafael dos Anjos may be headed for an interim welterweight title clash.

Chris Taylor of BJPenn.com says that sources have informed him of the plans. Nothing has been made official, but the deal could be finalized soon. The interim title bout is being targeted for UFC 224 on May 12.

Breaking! According to multiple sources close to the situation, the UFC is targeting an interim welterweight title fight between Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington for #UFC224 on May 12 in Rio. Nothing is official yet, but it sounds like the deal could be finalized soon. #UFC — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) March 22, 2018

Reigning 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley is currently sidelined with an injured shoulder. The UFC had plans to have dos Anjos challenge Woodley for the welterweight gold. It appears “The Chosen One” won’t be ready in time and the UFC is moving forward with yet another interim belt.

This will be Covington’s biggest fight by far if it materializes. “Chaos” shined when matched up with former middleweight and welterweight title challenger Demian Maia. Covington became just the second man since 2014 to defeat Maia. He has a long history with Woodley, going from his training partner to bitter rival.

As far as dos Anjos goes, he is no stranger to gold. The fierce Brazilian is a former UFC lightweight champion. He currently holds the number two spot on the official UFC welterweight rankings.

What do you think about Colby Covington vs. Rafael dos Anjos possibly being an interim title bout?