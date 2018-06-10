Colby Covington Wants Tyron Woodley at MSG in November

After winning the UFC’s interim welterweight championship, Colby Covington would like to face Tyron Woodley at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in November.

Last night (June 9), Covington secured a unanimous decision victory over Rafael Dos Anjos in the co-main event of UFC 225. The event took place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The championship bout marked the first five-round bout of Covington’s career, but he was certainly prepared for the occasion. The 30-year-old relied on his grappling and strong conditioning to stifle the former 155 lb. champion, Dos Anjos. Many believed that Dos Anjos would hold an advantage in the striking department, but the disparity was slim. All three judges scored the fight in favor of Covington (49-46, 48-47, 48-47).

Speaking to media during the post-fight press conference, Covington was certainly confident about his chances against Woodley, the current 170-pound titleholder:

“Is the Madison Square Garden card in November?… So i’m looking around that time frame.”

“The guy’s a fake, man. He’s out there spitting bars. You should go listen to that, man. If you guys think you hate me now, go listen to him try to do his rap album… That’s a joke… He’s doing his little gossip stuff in Hollywood. He’s doing his B-list movie roles… He’s doing anything but fight. That’s why i’m here — I’m making this welterweight division great again.”

“I’m the most well-rounded fighter on the planet… I can out-strike anybody. My pace alone is unstoppable. No one can keep up with my pace and Tyron Woodley’s felt that in the gym. He knows it. He’s tired at home — he’s probably still out of breath.”

