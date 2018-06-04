Colby Covington Warns Joe Rogan to Stop Running His Mouth

Colby Covington has some words for Joe Rogan.

Covington will take on former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Rafael dos Anjos this Saturday (June 9). The bout will be contested for the interim welterweight championship. The title fight will serve as UFC 225‘s co-main event. UFC 225 takes place inside the Untied Center in Chicago, Illinois.

“Chaos” may be licking his chops if he is able to speak to Rogan in the post-fight interview. When Covington fired verbal shots at Jon Jones, Rogan said Covington needed to be careful otherwise “Bones” would lay hands on him. Covington responded with a threat of his own to Rogan.

Rogan jokingly asked Covington not to slap him, but “Chaos” isn’t amused. He explained why during a recent appearance on BJ Penn Radio:

“His little mouth was trying to run and say things when he shouldn’t have an opinion. You’ve never been in an Octagon, you don’t have any experience fighting. Just ’cause you do these little Tae Kwan Do tournaments and you can’t even get first place in those, doesn’t mean you can come talk to the King of Chaos, AKA the new welterweight king on June 9th. [The beef will] be squashed when he stops running his little mouth like his opinion matters. His opinion is irrelevant. He thinks he has a say in everything and he’s a biased announcer as it is.”

UFC 225 will be headlined by a middleweight title clash between champion Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero. The two competed back in July 2017 and Whittaker emerged victorious via unanimous decision in a close encounter.

