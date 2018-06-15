Colby Covington’s Sister Has Message For Tyron Woodley

It looks like trash-talking runs in the Covington family.

Interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington captured gold last weekend (Sat. June 9, 2018) when he defeated former 155-pound champion Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 225 in Chicago. He will unify his title with undisputed 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley at some point in the near future.

Woodley has expressed interest in having the fight at UFC 227 in August while Covington seems more interested in a Madison Square Garden meeting in November. Regardless of where the fight happens, it’s virtually guaranteed that Covington and Woodley will be fighting each other next.

The UFC recently published a “UFC 225: The Thrill and The Agony” sneak peak on their YouTube channel. Around the 1:03 mark of the video Covington’s sister, Candice, can be seen talking to she and Colby’s mother backstage just after the win.

She then looks into the camera and issues a message to Tyron Woodley (via MMA Mania):

“There are still gonna be haters, ‘Oh well you didn’t do this right, you didn’t do that right,’” Covington said. ”Now we got a belt, now what do you have to say? Now we’re coming after Woodley, there’s no stopping us now. Absolutely not.”

What are your thoughts on Covington’s sister’s comments? Let us know in the comments!