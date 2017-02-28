Cole Miller Says he Hasn’t Thought About His Fighting Future Too Much

Cole Miller doesn’t plan on hanging up his gloves anytime soon.

He last competed under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. “Magrinho” fought Mizuto Hirota in a featherweight bout back in Dec. 2016. Miller lost the fight by unanimous decision. It was the last bout under his UFC contract.

The UFC still has the right to match offers from other promotions and may decide to keep Miller on the roster. The 145-pounder told Luke Thomas on his SiriusXM Rush radio show that he isn’t concerned about his fighting future: