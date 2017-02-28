Cole Miller Says he Hasn’t Thought About His Fighting Future Too Much

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Cole Miller
Cole Miller doesn’t plan on hanging up his gloves anytime soon.

He last competed under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. “Magrinho” fought Mizuto Hirota in a featherweight bout back in Dec. 2016. Miller lost the fight by unanimous decision. It was the last bout under his UFC contract.

The UFC still has the right to match offers from other promotions and may decide to keep Miller on the roster. The 145-pounder told Luke Thomas on his SiriusXM Rush radio show that he isn’t concerned about his fighting future:

“Honestly, I haven’t really thought about it too much. It kinda seems like that’s something that I would be wanting to think about, but with all the stuff that was going on with the UFC and that (stuff) leading up to the fight with Hirota in December I was so overloaded on MMA. And then an injury happened too, so I’ve been kinda just treating it like it’s a blessing and just not even thinking about anything MMA. I’m just focused on getting the school going and focused on getting my hand better to where I can fight again and even train again. I don’t even see the point in really talking about what I’m gonna be doing in the future when I don’t even know when that future might be.”

