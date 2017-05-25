Combate 15 Will Feature Rodrigo Vargas vs. Danny Ramirez From Mexico City

Combate Americas returns to Mexico City for Combate 15, as Rodrigo Vargas takes on Danny Ramirez in the main event.

The card will go down June 30 at 10 p.m. ET from the Azteca America.

“Since we brought the Combate Americas live event series to Mexico for the first time in January,” Combate Americas CEO Campbell McLaren said. “We have been unearthing some of the fiercest, young fight talent in a country that has a proud history of producing legendary world champions and, on June 30, fans will see some of the most electrifying action to date in ‘La Jaula.’”

Vargas has scored four wins in his last five fights, with all of them being finishes. He’ll be competing in his hometown against Ramirez, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Other bouts announced include Levy Marroquin vs. Andres Quintana and Melissa Martinez vs. Yajaira Romo.

Quintana was a competitor on the 22nd season of The Ultimate Fighter.