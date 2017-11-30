Combate 19 ‘Queen Warriors’ Weigh-In Results: Kyra Batara-Paulina Granados Official

Kyra Batara and Paulina Granados will settle their differences Friday night in the main event of Combate 19: Queen Warriors from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio.

Both fighters weighed in on Thursday, with Batara missing the 106-pound limit for the atomweight contest. She weighed in at 107.4, with Granados coming in at 105.5. The bout, though, will proceed as planned.

The main card airs at 12 a.m. ET on Telemundo. Complete weigh-in results are below:

MAIN CARD

• Atomweight Main Event: Kyra Batara (107.4 pounds) vs Paulina Granados (105.5 pounds)

• Featherweight Co-Main Event: Andres Quintana (146 pounds) vs Rey Trujillo (146.4 pounds)

• Welterweight Featured Bout: Daniel Rodriguez (171.1 pounds) vs Victor Reyna (170 pounds)

PRELIMINARY CARD

• Catchweight: Ray Rodriguez (139.1 pounds) vs Michael Rodriguez (143.7 pounds)

• Atomweight: Vanesa Rico (105.1 pounds) vs Brenda Enriquez (106.1 pounds)

• Bantamweight: David Jesus Fuentes (135 pounds) vs Joel Scott (135.1 pounds)

• Flyweight: Heinrich Wassmer (125.4 pounds) vs Juan Deantes (123.8 pounds)

• Catchweight: Javier Obregon (139.5 pounds) vs Jose Ceja (138.9 pounds)

• Flyweight: David Miramontes (125.6 pounds) vs Federico David Olivera (123.8 pounds)

• Lightweight: Fernando Rodriguez (153.1 pounds) vs Jesse Almaraz (154.2 pounds)