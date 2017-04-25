Combate Americas Announces “Cinco De Mayo” Event For California

Combate Americas 14 will take place on May 5 from Ventura, California and the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

In the main event, unbeaten Jose Estrada squares off against Emilio Chavez.

Estrada (3-0) has scored three wins since last April, with all of them being finishes inside of the first round. The 26-year-old will be facing Chavez (11-9), who choked out Angel Cruz last April in his debut for Combate Americas.

The co-main event features lightweights Danny Ramirez (6-2) and Chris Padilla (7-2), while other bouts include John Castaneda vs. former UFC fighter and member Ronda Rousey’s team on The Ultimate Fighter, Chris Beal.

Below is the complete lineup:

Lightweight: Jose Estrada vs. Emilio Chavez

Lightweight: Danny Ramirez vs. Chris Padilla

Bantamweight: John Castaneda vs. Chris Beal

Middleweight: Joseph Vidales vs. Joseph Henle

Flyweight: Heinrich Wassmer vs. Freddie Arteaga

Flyweight: Michael Reyes vs. Benji Gomez

Atomweight: Alyssa Garcia vs. Sheila Padilla

Catchweight (140 pounds): Ryan Lilley vs. Ralph Acosta

Lightweight: Bruno Machado vs. Austin Wilson