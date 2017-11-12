Combate Americas: ‘Copa Combate’ Results of One-Night Tournament

In honor of the anniversary of UFC 1, Combate Americas ran a special eight-fighter, one-night tournament Saturday entitled “Copa Combate.”

The event aired live on NBCSN from Cancun.

Levy Marroquin claimed the tournament title and the $100,000 that went with it, as the alternate moved into the action following Ricky Palacios’ failure to make weight.

He fought three times in under four hours, finishing things off with a decision win over John Castaneda to improve to 11-2 in his career.

Results are below:

Copa Combate Final

• Levy Marroquin def. John Castaneda via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Copa Combate Semifinals

• Levy Marroquin def. Marcelo Rojo via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:56 of Round 3

• John Castaneda def. Marc Gomez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Copa Combate Quarterfinals

• Marcelo Rojo def. Mikey Erosa via submission (armbar) at 2:20 of Round 1

• Levy Marroquin def. Carlos Rivera via unanimous decision (10-9, 10-9, 10-8)

• John Castaneda def. Kevin Moreyra via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:55 of Round 1

• Marc Gomez def. Alejandro Abomohor via unanimous decision (10-8, 10-9, 10-9)