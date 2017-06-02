Combate Americas Partners With El Clasico in Miami

When it comes to the world of professional soccer, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are like Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey.

Combate Americas has decided to piggy-back on the upcoming El Clasico in Miami, putting on an MMA card with fighters from Barcelona and Madrid squaring off.

Working with Relevent Sports, “Combate Clasico” will go down July 27, two days before FC Barcelona meets Real Madrid. The event is set live in the U.S. via Azteca America at 10 p.m. ET.

“We are excited to be working with Relevent Sports and the International Champions Cup to bring the Combate Americas brand of electrifying, professional Hispanic MMA action to Miami,” said Combate Americas CEO and UFC co-founder Campbell McLaren. “This promises to be a phenomenal week of live sports and music, culminating in a historic showdown between the world’s two biggest soccer powerhouses.”

In the headline bout, Abner Lloveras (20-9-1) takes on Javier Fuentes (9-4) in one of 10 planned fights. The rest of the card is expected to be announced shortly.

Lloveras competed in the 2010 Summer Olympics in boxing, winning gold. He is also a three-time national boxing champion and was a contestant on The Ultimate Fighter season that featured McGregor and Urijah Faber.

Fuentes has scored nine career finishes.

“Relevent Sports is thrilled to partner with Combate Americas,” said Relevent Sports Chairman Charlie Stillitano. “Combate Clasico promises to be another must-see event in the lead up to El Clasico Miami at Hard Rock Stadium.”