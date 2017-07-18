Combate Americas Partners with ESPN3 for Special ‘Combate Clasico’

Combate Americas has announced a deal with ESPN, as the sports programming giant will stream the “Combate Clasico” from the Mana Wynwood in Miami on July 27.

The event features a headline bout pitting rival cities Spain and Barcelona against one another with Tommy Aaron (4-2) meeting Javier Fuentes (9-4) in a catchweight bout at 160 pounds.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with ESPN for Combate Clásico” said Combate Americas CEO and UFC co-founder Campbell McLaren. “Combate Clásico is the MMA version of ‘El Clásico,’ with rival fighters from Barcelona and Madrid facing off against each other in our main event.”

The card goes down two days before the Real Madrid FC and FC Barcelona soccer match entitled “El Clasico Miami” takes place.

Other bouts include Kyra Batara facing Vanesa Rico and Ricky Palacios meeting Chris Avila.