Combate Clasico Results: Palacios, Rojo, & Batara Win in Miami

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Combate Clasico

Combate Clasico is in the books.

Last night (July 27), Combate Americas held an event inside the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami, Florida. In the main event, Ricky Palacios took on former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Chris Avila. Palacios nabbed a unanimous decision victory.

In the co-headliner, Marcelo Rojo and Billy Molina threw leather. Rojo scored a TKO victory with 10 seconds left in the opening frame. Also nabbing a finish was Kyra Batara, who submitted Vanessa Rico in the second stanza.

Check out the rest of the results below:

Ricky Palacios def. Chris Avila by unanimous decision

Marcelo Rojo def. Billy Molina by technical knockout – R1, 4:50

Kyra Batara def. Vanessa Rico by submission – R2, 3:46

Alberto Montes def. Jonathan Quiroz by unanimous decision

Ozzie Alvarez def. Anderson Melo by unanimous decision

Joey Ruquet def. Vinney Pantaleon by unanimous decision

Irwin Rivera def. Gamaliel Duran by unanimous decision

Rafael Alves def. Rudy Morales by unanimous decision

Gustavo Trujillo def. Wes Castillo by technical knockout – R2, 4:18

Latest MMA News

Germaine de Randamie

Cris Cyborg & Tonya Evinger Say de Randamie Wasn’t True Champion

0
Cris Cyborg and Tonya Evinger share the same stance on Germaine de Randamie's short run as the inaugural Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's featherweight...
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier Says He’s The Greatest Fighter Ever if he Beats Jon Jones

0
Daniel Cormier recognizes the significance of his title defense tomorrow night (July 29). Cormier will put his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight gold on...
Combate Clasico

Combate Clasico Results: Palacios, Rojo, & Batara Win in Miami

0
Combate Clasico is in the books. Last night (July 27), Combate Americas held an event inside the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami, Florida. In the...
Daniel Cormier Weigh-In

UFC 214 Live Weigh-In Results Today (July 28) at 12 p.m. ET

0
The UFC 214 weigh-in results are rolling in today (July 28) at 12 p.m. ET. All 24 fighters on the card are set to tip...
Eryk Anders

Eryk Anders: I’m Glad to Put The UFC’s Middleweight Division on Notice

0
Eryk Anders' Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut went about as good an anyone could hope. Anders took on Rafael Natal at UFC on FOX 25....
Load more