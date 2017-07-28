Combate Clasico Results: Palacios, Rojo, & Batara Win in Miami

Combate Clasico is in the books.

Last night (July 27), Combate Americas held an event inside the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami, Florida. In the main event, Ricky Palacios took on former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Chris Avila. Palacios nabbed a unanimous decision victory.

In the co-headliner, Marcelo Rojo and Billy Molina threw leather. Rojo scored a TKO victory with 10 seconds left in the opening frame. Also nabbing a finish was Kyra Batara, who submitted Vanessa Rico in the second stanza.

Check out the rest of the results below:

Ricky Palacios def. Chris Avila by unanimous decision

Marcelo Rojo def. Billy Molina by technical knockout – R1, 4:50

Kyra Batara def. Vanessa Rico by submission – R2, 3:46

Alberto Montes def. Jonathan Quiroz by unanimous decision

Ozzie Alvarez def. Anderson Melo by unanimous decision

Joey Ruquet def. Vinney Pantaleon by unanimous decision

Irwin Rivera def. Gamaliel Duran by unanimous decision

Rafael Alves def. Rudy Morales by unanimous decision

Gustavo Trujillo def. Wes Castillo by technical knockout – R2, 4:18