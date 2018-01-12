Complete Invicta FC 27 Weigh-In Results, Video Replay

Invicta FC 27 is now official, as weigh-ins for the card went down on Friday.

There was a little trouble with the main event, as Pannie Kianzad came in over the maximum for her bout with former Strikeforce champion Sarah Kaufman.

Despite that, the bout will go on, as Kianzad has been fined a portion of her fight purse.

The card airs live on UFC Fight Pass Saturday night from Kansas City’s Scottish Rite Temple.

Along with Kianzad-Kaufman, Vanessa Porto squares off with Mariana Morais, Sharon Jacobson battles Ashley Nichols and Ashley Cummins meets Stephanie Alba.

Below are the complete weigh-in results for Invicta FC 27:

Bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad (136.7)* vs. Sarah Kaufman (135.4)

Flyweight: Vanessa Porto (125.3) vs. Mariana Morais (124.6)

Strawweight: Sharon Jacobson (115.7) vs. Ashley Nichols (115.3)

Atomweight: Ashley Cummins (105.6) vs. Stephanie Alba (106)

Flyweight: Cheri Muraski (125.4) vs. Brogan Walker-Sanchez (125.4)

Featherweight: Felicia Spencer (146) vs. Akeela Al-Hameed (144.7)

Strawweight: Mallory Martin (115.3) vs. Tiffany Masters (117.4)*

Atomweight: Mellissa Wang (104.3) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (105.9)

Strawweight: Jade Ripley (115.9) vs. Helen Peralta (115.6)

* Kianzad and Masters were each fined 25 percent of their fight purses for missing weight