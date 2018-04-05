Conor McGregor Chaos Causes Cancellations at UFC 223

Conor McGregor went into the Barclays Center today with the intentions of getting in the face with foe Khabib Nurmagomedov. What exactly he planned on doing is unknown, but it appears like he may have bitten off more than he can chew.

As first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto the former Feather/Lightweight Champion now has two more UFC 223 fights in jeopardy.

Per sources, Chiesa/Pettis and Borg/Moreno are both off. Chiesa’s facial cuts, and his weight cut was thrown off. Borg started to experience problems with his eye, from the particles of glass. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 6, 2018



Our very own Damon Martin has confirmed with his sources that Borg/Moreno is officially off and Chiesa himself just put out his own statement.

A decision was made by the New York State Athletic Commission to pull me from UFC 223. I’m devastated to say the least. @Showtimepettis I hope to run this match up ASAP, June 9th in your backyard. That’s all I have to say for now. Much love. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) April 6, 2018

Getting teammate and friend Artem Lobov kicked off the card is one thing. He did play his in role in this whole ordeal. The fact that the PPV almost lost it’s Co-Main event was bad enough, but Conor McGregor has now hit a trifecta. Getting a fight pulled from the Fight Pass Prelims, Fox Sports 1 Prelims, and Pay-Per View.

Only time will tell, but McGregor and Co. may be immediately regretting their soccer hooligan actions. Stick with MMANews.com for the latest on Conor and everything UFC 223.