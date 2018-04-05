Conor McGregor Chaos Causes Cancellations at UFC 223

Tim Thompson
Michael Chiesa Anthony Pettis UFC 223

Conor McGregor went into the Barclays Center today with the intentions of getting in the face with foe Khabib Nurmagomedov. What exactly he planned on doing is unknown, but it appears like he may have bitten off more than he can chew.

As first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto the former Feather/Lightweight Champion now has two more UFC 223 fights in jeopardy.


Our very own Damon Martin has confirmed with his sources that Borg/Moreno is officially off and Chiesa himself just put out his own statement.

Getting teammate and friend Artem Lobov kicked off the card is one thing. He did play his in role in this whole ordeal. The fact that the PPV almost lost it’s Co-Main event was bad enough, but Conor McGregor has now hit a trifecta. Getting a fight pulled from the Fight Pass Prelims, Fox Sports 1 Prelims, and Pay-Per View.

Only time will tell, but McGregor and Co. may be immediately regretting their soccer hooligan actions. Stick with MMANews.com for the latest on Conor and everything UFC 223.

