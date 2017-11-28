Conor McGregor Alleged to Have Assaulted Dublin Criminal Cartel Associate, Police ‘Aware’ of Claims

Claims that UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor was involved in a physical altercation with a close associate of an infamous Dublin organized crime henchman have been acknowledged by Police in the city

Rumors linking McGregor to an alleged assault circulated online following the incident in a bar in the Walkinstown area of South Dublin on Sunday night. Gardaí (the Irish Police force) are aware of the incident, yet no complaint has been made regarding the commotion according to Independent.ie.

According to reports, a man in his 50’s with ‘close links’ to a well-known convicted drug dealer was punched twice in the face. The incident happened following his intervention when a man believed to be Conor McGregor attempted to assault another male. The man in his 50’s is said to be ‘completely innocent’ with ‘no involvement in criminality’.

A statement from a Senior Gardaí official stated:

“There is no report on this matter and no complaint from any injured parties, patrons of the pub or the pub itself and no statements were taken.”

Gardaí reportedly believe that this incident is ‘linked to another alleged assault carried out by the sports star earlier this month’.