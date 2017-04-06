‘If Conor McGregor Beats Mayweather, He’ll be President of Ireland’ – Andre Berto

Floyd Mayweather Jr. could potentially stand in the way of Conor McGregor becoming president of Ireland, or even the U.S.A, according to Andre Berto.

For those not familiar with Berto, he is perhaps best known for being the last man to have fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. Berto lost a unanimous decision victory to “TBE” in September 2015, and will know first hand of the boxing master’s elusiveness and his legendary defence.

Although Berto took an “L” that night, he did walk away with a career-high purse of $4,000,000, and the acclaim of sharing the ring with the greatest boxer of his generation.

Despite Berto losing out in a one-sided affair where punches landed on Mayweather were few and far between, the 33-year-old Haitian-American did not scoff at the prospect of Conor McGregor finding success in landing on the 49-0 ring legend:

“Understand this: if McGregor comes in here and he clips that man [Mayweather]… it doesn’t matter if he doesn’t win. If he catches Floyd, knocks him down or hurts him like I said, McGregor can’t. Unless Floyd just embarrasses him… if McGregor goes there and puts on a good fight if he catches Floyd, he hurts Floyd, he drops Floyd, if [McGregor] knocks Floyd out, oh it’s over. It’s over.”

Adopting a more tongue-in-cheek approach to proceedings, Berto suggested that a win for McGregor would have massive ramifications for the world of combat sports, and potentially, geopolitics too:

“McGregor [is] going to be the president over in Ireland. He might be president over here. That sh*t would be crazy. I don’t know, man. Like I said, man, it’s the fight game – anything can happen, so shit if it happens, good luck to both guys.”

Check out the full clip above.