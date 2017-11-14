Conor McGregor ‘Sorry to Everyone’ for Bellator 187 Incident

The UFC lightweight champion claims to have ‘feared the worst’ when watching teammate Charlie Ward’s knockdown of Paul Redmond in Dublin on Friday

On Monday, Director of the Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation, Mike Mazzulli, told Ariel Helwani that Conor McGregor would be pulled from his anticipated appearance at UFC 219 in December.

McGregor scaled the fence at the UFC’s rival promotion’s Dublin event at the 3 Arena in the Irish capital, charging towards referee Marc Goddard and slapping a Bellator official in the process.

McGregor’s initial response to criticism aimed at him for his actions was less than apologetic. The 29-year-old took to Twitter on Monday morning to hit out at his critics:

McGregor swiftly deleted the tweet and remained silent on the matter until Tuesday evening when he issued the following statement through his official Instagram account:

“I sincerely apologize for my behavior at last weekends fight event in Dublin. While trying to support a loyal teammate and friend, I let my emotions get the best of me and acted out of line. As a multiple weight UFC champion, executive producer, role model and public figure, I must hold myself to a higher standard.

The referee Marc Godard was making a horrendous decision in trying to pick an unconscious fighter up off the floor and force the fight to continue into the second round. Even against the wishes of the said fighters coach. The fight was over.

After witnessing my fighter in a fight where the worst happened and the opponent passed away from his injuries on the night, I thought the worst was about to happen again, and I lost it and over reacted. I am sorry to everyone.

I sincerely apologize to the Director of the Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation, Mike Mazzulli, all the officials and staff working the event, Andy Ryan and his fighter John, two stonch ones that put up a great fight every time. That side will always have my respect, and lastly every one of my fans. I love yous all!

I’ve always learned from my mistakes and this will be no different,” McGregor wrote.

McGregor’s reference to “witnessing his fighter in a fight where the worst happened” pertains to Charlie Ward’s bout with Joao Carvalho in Ireland in 2016. The Team Nobrega man was pronounced dead at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin on April 11th of that year, having taken ill following a TKO loss to Ward in their Total Extreme Fighting bout two days prior.