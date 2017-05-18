Conor McGregor Applies For Boxing License in State of Nevada

Conor McGregor has already been issued his boxing license in California, but Nevada is what he’s really after.

McGregor recently signed a deal to fight Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match. To make the deal official, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White will meet with Al Haymon in an attempt to get “Money” to sign as well. If Mayweather balks on the deal, the fight is off.

“Notorious” released a statement earlier today (May 18) where he expressed excitement in working out a deal with Zuffa LLC and the UFC. Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) Executive Director Bob Bennett told Boxing News that McGregor has filed for his boxing license in Nevada:

“Conor McGregor has submitted an application to the Nevada State Athletic Commission for a boxing licence. We are currently awaiting additional documents from him in support of his application.”

Bennett believes there’s a good chance McGregor’s license gets approved due to his background in combat sports:

“One of the critical things you have to take into account; Conor’s a phenomenal athlete. When you go back, he took up kickboxing at the age of 12. As a youth he became an All-Ireland boxing champion. He goes to the UFC, of course he had several [MMA] fights before that, and while he’s with the UFC he’s 21-3 with 17 of those wins coming via knockout or TKO.”