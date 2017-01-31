Conor McGregor Beats Manny Pacquiao in “One or Two Rounds” – Artem Lobov

Conor McGregor’s training partner and UFC featherweight Artem Lobov believes that “The Notorious” would have too much for Manny Pacquiao.

SBG ‘s Lobov is 2-2 in UFC following an impressive victory over Teruto Ishihara at UFC Belfast last year. Speaking exclusively to TheMacLife about lightweight champion and friend Conor McGregor potential fight with Floyd Mayweather, The Russian made surprising comments about Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao. ‘Pac Man’ recently stated that he would be open to a boxing match with the Dubliner, and ‘The Russian Hammer’ believes that he should steer clear of such a showdown with McGregor:

“I feel that Conor vs. Pacquiao is a good fight to make. I think he will just do what he does. He will take on his own stance, his own style. It’s proven very, very effective so why change anything?” “I know Pacquiao will take the fight. It’s a very realistic fight that could happen. I don’t want to disrespect Pacquiao, he’s a great fighter, but I think it would be quite an easy night for Conor. Pacquiao historically has done very bad with counter-punchers and Conor is one of the best counter-punchers on the planet. The range that he has on Pacquiao, he would just be hitting air the whole time. As fast as he is, it wouldn’t be any different.” “Conor’s footwork, his positioning, his elusiveness, his range — it would just be too much for Pacquiao. I feel that one would be over in one or two rounds.”

Despite Pacquiao being one of the most successful boxers of all time, and WBC’s “Fighter of the Decade” for 2001-2010, Lobov appears confident that McGregor (with no professional boxing experience under his belt) can beat him with ease.

Surprising comments indeed.