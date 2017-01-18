Conor McGregor Being Interviewed Live on PPV Jan. 28 in Manchester

The Conor McGregor business is in full swing.

There is no denying that McGregor is the talk of combat sports. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder is a pop culture icon and the mainstream media can’t get enough of “Notorious.” For that reason, and money of course, McGregor is returning to pay-per-view (PPV) sooner than later.

McGregor will be the star of an “unscripted” live interview with renowned mixed martial arts (MMA) journalist Ariel Helwani. This “chat show style” will take place inside EventCity Exhibition Centre in Manchester, England. The PPV will air on Jan. 28 for £3.99 (about $5).

Here is the official press release (via Irish Mirror):

“Conor McGregor is arguably the biggest sporting star in the world right now, and has the appeal that demands this level of international exposure – he breaks a PPV record every time he fights. That said, people are always left wanted more and that’s where we come in.”

“A 60 minute, intimate interview with top MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, discussing everything from Conor’s journey to the top, and of course what’s next.”

“An Experience With” will play host to the event.