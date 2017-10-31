Conor McGregor Believes Tony Ferguson Should be Next

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has revealed that contract negotiations are currently underway to establish an opponent for his return to the cage

As a man who is certainly not stuck for options, Conor McGregor knows he has as close to the upper hand as one can get in the fight business (via Entertainment.ie):

“I’ve got everyone clawing at me, trying to get at me, and that’s from multiple sports, multiple organizations, multiple everything. It’s been like that for a long, long time, I feel, so it’s just another day for me. I know there are many contenders in the UFC. There are many boxing contenders as well. What interests me is certainly a UFC bout, certainly a defense of my lightweight title. There is a fighter with the interim lightweight belt. I feel that [Tony Ferguson] will be next. We’ll see how negotiations go.”

“The [Nate] Diaz trilogy is also there. I can defend my belt against Nate. Maybe we can persuade one of these boxing opponents to step into the Octagon, or there’s also boxing bouts as well. So, there’s so many options. I feel to legitimize the belt — there’s an interim champion, I’m the unified champion — I feel that will be next. We are currently in contract negotiations and we’ll see where it goes.”