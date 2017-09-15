Conor McGregor in Awe at Billionaire’s ‘Bond Film’ Yacht

The “superyacht”, which is estimated to be priced at $360 million, clearly impressed UFC champion, Conor McGregor while he was on vacation in Ibiza

Clearly enjoying the fruits of his labor against Floyd Mayweather Jr. last month, UFC superstar Conor McGregor has free time to spend on taking things in:

“That was a mad scene. I only posted “race to the next yacht” two days ago and then this one pulls up right out my back garden,” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “The biggest one of all. This is an eye opening level of opulence to witness first hand. To me, it is truly motivating. I’m starting to think I don’t have a wealth belly just yet. I’m more just rich fat now. I must keep eating. “

Zoom in little super boat comes out the side camouflaged with the yacht like something out of a bond film. Can't believe this just pull up.

McGregor is set to feature in a pay-per-view interview with former UFC star Dan Hardy in London, where he is expected to update fans on his future plans for his career.

Until then, “The Notorious” seems happy enough to take in the sun.