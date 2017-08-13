Conor McGregor Set to ‘Contend in Boxing and MMA Going Forward’

Many have argued that UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will “take the money and run” against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

According to the Irishman, that could not be further from the truth.

While the 29-year-old Mixed Martial Arts megastar continues to hone his skills in preparation for his boxing debut on Aug. 26 against Mayweather, he is keen to point out that he is developing plans for further bouts. Those fights will be fought inside the ring and the octagon, McGregor insists (via MMAFighting.com):

“I love the sport of boxing. Boxing has been dear to my heart my whole, entire life. I will contend in boxing bouts going forward, and I will contend in mixed martial arts bouts going forward. I will rule both with an iron fist, and that’s where my mindset is.”

“I will have fun. I like it over this side. It’s good. The buildup is good, the preparation is good, I love the sport of boxing, I love the sport of mixed martial arts. I just love fighting. So wherever there’s a fight, you’ll see me.”