Conor McGregor Set to ‘Contend in Boxing and MMA Going Forward’

By
Adam Haynes
-

Many have argued that UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will “take the money and run” against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

According to the Irishman, that could not be further from the truth.

While the 29-year-old Mixed Martial Arts megastar continues to hone his skills in preparation for his boxing debut on Aug. 26 against Mayweather, he is keen to point out that he is developing plans for further bouts. Those fights will be fought inside the ring and the octagon, McGregor insists (via MMAFighting.com):

“I love the sport of boxing. Boxing has been dear to my heart my whole, entire life. I will contend in boxing bouts going forward, and I will contend in mixed martial arts bouts going forward. I will rule both with an iron fist, and that’s where my mindset is.”

“I will have fun. I like it over this side. It’s good. The buildup is good, the preparation is good, I love the sport of boxing, I love the sport of mixed martial arts. I just love fighting. So wherever there’s a fight, you’ll see me.”

Latest MMA News

Rampage Jackson Threatens to Dish Dirt on ‘Shady’ Former Friend

0
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson has threatened to expose a friend he claims has "scammed" him The Bellator heavyweight contender took to...
video

Jon Jones is Too Good For Brock Lesnar – Stefan Struve

0
UFC heavyweight Stefan Struve believes that Jones is simply the superior athlete who would overcome Lesnar with relative ease... That is, if Lesnar could, in...
video

Conor McGregor Unimpressed With “Canelo” & Golovkin

0
Ahead of his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Aug. 26, Conor McGregor discussed his favorite boxers in the sport at present Unsurprisingly, names...

UFC 217: Ion Cutelaba Announces Bout With Gadzhimurad Antigulov

0
A light heavyweight showdown between Ion Cutelaba and Gadzhimurad Antigulov is all set, according to the Moldovan While the bout is yet to be officially confirmed by...
video

Owen Roddy Believes ‘Messy’ Mayweather is no Match For McGregor

0
Conor McGregor's striking coach Owen Roddy is certain that the cracks are showing on Floyd Mayweather ahead of his bout with "The Notorious" And, if...
Load more