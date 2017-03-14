Conor McGregor Gets Called Out by a Ninja Turtle (and Boxing Champion)

Jay Anderson
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas of USA TODAY Sports

The callouts of UFC star Conor McGregor have come fast and furious since he rose to stardom. Now, you can add a Ninja Turtle to the list of those having called out the Irish two-division champ. Maybe not one you’d recognize right away, however, as none of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, or Raphael opted to challenge The Notorious. Lomanchelo, however, did. That would be WBO super featherweight champ Vasyl Lomachenko, to be exact, having a little fun with his surname.

While wearing a Ninja Turtle training outfit.

In addition to being the 130lb WBO champ, Lomachenko is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist from the 2008 games in Beijing and the 2012 games in London, in the featherweight and lightweight divisions, respectively. He held the WBO featherweight crown from 2014 to 2016 as well.

Lomachenko, keeping things light, posted the following to Twitter:

Of course, McGregor has another boxer in mind, Floyd Mayweather. The rumored bout between the pair has yet to come to fruition, however a recent report has the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas setting aside a date for the pair.  Lomachenko is a long shot to ever face Mystic Mac in a boxing ring (or anywhere else), but at least he’s having some fun with the callout.

McGregor has not competed since he starched Eddie Alvarez in the second round of their UFC 205 lightweight title fight in New York City in November. He later announced he was taking some time off to prepare for the birth of his first child.

