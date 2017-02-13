Conor McGregor Cancels Irish Event For “Unavoidable” Vegas Appearance

Conor McGregor has been forced to pull out of the public appearance in Dublin for the yet to be confirmed appearance in Las Vegas.

Irish fans will be disappointed to learn of the cancellation. This would have signalled a first public appearance in the homeland of “The Notorious” since the historic UFC 205. Event organizers announced on Monday morning (Irish time) that an “unforeseen schedule clash with McGregor in Las Vegas this Friday” was the cause of the last-minute scrapping of the €104 (approx $111) per ticket event.

Full refunds will be offered, yet disappointed fans will need to wait for further confirmation of a potential rescheduling of the event.

The Dubliner was in attendance for a similar night in Manchester in January, which saw fans charged up to €300 (approx $320 dollars) to have photos taken with the UFC lightweight champion of the world.

The host (Red Cow Moran Hotel) confirmed the cancellation of the event due to “unforeseen schedule clash with McGregor in Las Vegas this Friday”.

“The Red Cow Moran Hotel in association with Industry Entertainment regret to announce that the evening event with Conor McGregor scheduled for Friday 17th February has been cancelled due to circumstances beyond their control. An unavoidable schedule change will see Conor McGregor in Las Vegas at the time of the event,” the statement read.

Due to the last-minute cancellation, many will speculate what exactly has led to McGregor ditching his hometown event in favor of a trip across the pond to the U.S. Disappointed Irish fans would certainly be appeased should his appearance in the “fighting capital of the world” have anything to do with a return to the octagon. It was recently announced that McGregor’s training partner Artem Lobov had successfully landed a fight with featherweight contender Cub Swanson, and some believe that there is a case to think that McGregor’s trip to ‘Vegas may have something to do with this.