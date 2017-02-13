Conor McGregor Cancels Irish Event For “Unavoidable” Vegas Appearance

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Conor McGregor has been forced to pull out of the public appearance in Dublin for the yet to be confirmed appearance in Las Vegas.

Irish fans will be disappointed to learn of the cancellation. This would have signalled a first public appearance in the homeland of “The Notorious” since the historic UFC 205. Event organizers announced on Monday morning (Irish time) that an “unforeseen schedule clash with McGregor in Las Vegas this Friday” was the cause of the last-minute scrapping of the €104 (approx $111) per ticket event.

Full refunds will be offered, yet disappointed fans will need to wait for further confirmation of a potential rescheduling of the event.
The Dubliner was in attendance for a similar night in Manchester in January, which saw fans charged up to €300 (approx $320 dollars) to have photos taken with the UFC lightweight champion of the world.

The host (Red Cow Moran Hotel) confirmed the cancellation of the event due to  “unforeseen schedule clash with McGregor in Las Vegas this Friday”.

“The Red Cow Moran Hotel in association with Industry Entertainment regret to announce that the evening event with Conor McGregor scheduled for Friday 17th February has been cancelled due to circumstances beyond their control. An unavoidable schedule change will see Conor McGregor in Las Vegas at the time of the event,” the statement read.

Due to the last-minute cancellation, many will speculate what exactly has led to McGregor ditching his hometown event in favor of a trip across the pond to the U.S. Disappointed Irish fans would certainly be appeased should his appearance in the “fighting capital of the world” have anything to do with a return to the octagon. It was recently announced that McGregor’s training partner Artem Lobov had successfully landed a fight with featherweight contender Cub Swanson, and some believe that there is a case to think that McGregor’s trip to ‘Vegas may have something to do with this.

 

 

LATEST NEWS

Referee Trainer Addresses de Randamie’s ‘Legal or Illegal Shots’ Debate

Adam Haynes -
0
UFC 208's main event saw the inaugural women’s featherweight title up for grabs in a controversial bout between Germaine de Randamie and Holly Holm. Following the fight,...

Ian McCall Released From The Hospital, May Undergo More Tests

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
The past couple of years have been disastrous for Ian McCall. "Uncle Creepy" has had some of the worst luck ever seen in the Ultimate...

Dustin Poirier Provides Injury Update Following “Fight of the Night” Bout

Adam Haynes -
0
Poirier confirms via social media that he has not suffered any significant damage Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight Dustin Poirier's bout with Jim Miller earned...

UFC Fight Night 105: Volkanovski Claims He Will Not Fight

Adam Haynes -
0
Ten days after UFC officials confirmed that Volkanovski would fight on Sunday’s UFC Fight Night 105 card in Canada, he is no longer part...
video

Video: Highlights of Dustin Poirier’s “Fight of the Night” Win Over Jim Miller

Adam Haynes -
0
UFC 208 will undoubtedly go down as being eventful, but for all the wrong reasons, although one fight which did stand out as a...