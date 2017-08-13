Conor McGregor Claims Mayweather is Not Pulling His Weight

Conor McGregor insists that it is him and him alone who is responsible for promoting his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

According to the UFC lightweight champion, he is the one who has been pushing the promotional side of the fight into the sports headlines:

“Who’s winning the promotion?” asked McGregor, rhetorically. “If it ain’t for me, what’s going on? If it ain’t me scheduling full on fights in the gym for you all to take about and debate, or my skillset or my approach, it’s just Floyd and a roller disco or it’s just Floyd at the bleedin’ Gucci store. You know what I mean?,” McGregor said.

“I’m the one that’s bringing this all the way home. I’m the one that – on all them world tours, who went viral? I went viral multiple times on that world tour: The ‘f*** you’ suit, the mink coat, the money, even he tried to throw the money and it was like I went viral because it was like it was raining money above me.

“It’s been all me, and that’s it, and I will collect every single dot on this. I mean on everything, the food, the beverages, the gate, the pay-per-view, the whole lot. When this fight is done, I will sit back, I will collect my show money, and then I’ll go start counting everything else and getting into that $100 million range and taking what I’m owed. And then we will see what’s next after that.”

