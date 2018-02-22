Conor McGregor Claims He Offered To Fight Frankie Edgar At UFC 222

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has addressed his desire to fight again.

McGregor has not been seen in the Octagon since at UFC 205 when he won the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez.

McGregor then fought in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. The first boxing match between these fighters took place last August in Las Vegas, Nevada and aired live on PPV.

On Thursday afternoon, the UFC lightweight champion took to his official Instagram account to address speculation about his fighting future as well as to claim that he offered to fight Frankie Edgar at UFC 222 once current featherweight champion Max Holloway went down with an injury and had to pull out of the fight. He wrote the following:

“I am fighting again. Period. I am the best at this. I put my name forward to step in at UFC 222 to face Frankie Edgar when Max Holloway pulled out, but I was told there wasn’t enough time to generate the money that the UFC would need. I was excited about bouncing in last minute and taking out the final featherweight, without all the rest of the stuff that comes with this game. Please respect the insane amount of work outside the fight game that I have put in. On top of the fighting. I am here. It is on them to come and get me. Because I am here.

Yours sincerely, The Champ Champ™.”

Edgar’s manager told Brett Okamoto that McGregor’s statement is not true.

“He’s full a s—. He’s a liar. He should have fought Frankie two years ago.”

On McGregor's claim he offered to fight Frankie Edgar at UFC 222, Edgar's manager @AliAbdelaziz00 tells me, "He's full a s—. He's a liar. He should have fought Frankie two years ago." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 22, 2018

UFC 222 is set to take place on March 3, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

What are your thoughts McGregor’s comments? Sound off in the comment section below.