Cody Garbrandt Agrees With Conor McGregor ‘100%’ on Dillashaw

The famous words of Conor McGregor have been endorsed by an unlikely source.

Cast your mind back to when TJ Dillashaw made his much publicised jump from Team Alpha Male to ex-UFC fighter (and Alpha Male stalwart) Duane Ludwig’s camp in 2015. The man who has come to be known as “Mystic Mac” strangely predicted the change in camp prior to confirmation from the ex-135lb champion.

McGregor’s famous words were cast in Aug. 2015:

“I certainly feel TJ is a little snake in the grass; that he is in here for his own benefit.”

The UFC lightweight champion targeted Dillashaw for criticism on TUF 22, much to the disappointment and dismay of Team Faber and his fighters.

A relatively unknown Alpha Male teammate of the bantamweight named Cody Garbrandt was clearly incensed by the Irishman’s accusations. Garbrandt, now the bantamweight champion of the world, made his feelings known to McGregor in defence of Dillashaw.

As seen in the clip below, Urijah Faber and McGregor enter dialogue regarding Dillashaw, prior to Garbrandt’s intervention in defence of his “teammate”:

The departure of Dillashaw two months later proved McGregor to be right.

Garbrandt now holds the belt that Dillashaw possessed at that time, and both look likely to face off some point this year in the former’s first title defence. Naturally, we can expect the gassing and thrash talk to take an upward trajectory.

“T.J” has stated that “No Love” is avoiding his challenge, and has even gone as far as to claim that he has a text message from Garbrandt in which he enquires about leaving Team Alpha Male for Elevation Fight Team.

This looks to be enough to have changed Garbrandt’s mind, and now the man who was close to blows with Conor McGregor for his “snake in the grass” comments, now appears to concur:

Haha no this fool is getting it!! 💯 little snake in the grass @TheNotoriousMMA was right about you, #Sellout https://t.co/Ei7MsjOdB3 — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) January 10, 2017

It’s amazing what difference a little over 18 months in MMA makes…