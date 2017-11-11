Conor McGregor: Complete Video of His Incident at Bellator 187

You can bet Bellator and Spike officials were giddy with joy when they saw Conor McGregor leap into the cage at Bellator 187 Friday.

The card, which went down from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, aired via tape-delay earlier tonight on Spike.

McGregor, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, found his way into the cage to celebrate a victory. Referee Marc Goddard attempted to remove McGregor from the cage and the two became involved in a shoving match.

Goddard and McGregor had issues with one another earlier this year at an event in Poland hosted by the UFC.