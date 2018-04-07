Conor McGregor’s Court Hearing After Bus Attack (Video)

McGregor charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief

On Friday, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor appeared in Brooklyn’s Kings County Criminal Court after his ruthless attack at the Barclays Center on Thursday afternoon.

With a police charge pending, Conor McGregor turned himself into police custody on Thursday night. This attack was senseless, reckless and “thuggish”, but it was not without reason. On the 4th April, a video emerged of an altercation between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor’s training partner Artem Lobov. It was unclear what the altercation was about, but McGregor didn’t take too kindly to it.

McGregor was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief, with his bail being set at $50,000. Conor McGregor’s bail was reportedly paid for by his training partner Dillon Danis, allowing McGregor to travel back home.

Numerous people were hurt during McGregor’s antics, including UFC fighters Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg. Both fighters bouts were cancelled causing a huge amount of annoyance in the MMA community. Michael Chiesa suffered facial lacerations and has filed a police report against Conor McGregor.

This is a situation that will be settled in court and it may cost McGregor a substantial amount of money in the process. The past week in MMA has been filled with confusion and in many ways anger, but this story is certainly not over.

With rumours of McGregor vs dos Anjos being discussed prior to these events, the MMA world now sits and wonders what could have been, and “The Notorious” Conor McGregor’s long-awaited MMA return will now have to wait.

Watch McGregor’s complete court appearance above.

What should the UFC do with Conor McGregor?