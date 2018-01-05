Conor McGregor & Dana White Slam ‘Weasel’ Stephen Espinoza

It appears that last year’s blockbuster bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor may be the last time the Irishman and Dana White work with Showtime Sports

That is because the UFC President and the promotion’s biggest star were not happy with the broadcasting giant’s official press release.

“When we did the Mayweather fight, I watched and took it all in, I just think all these guys, the guys who are promoting boxing today are bad at it,” White said (via MMAFighting.com). “I don’t think they do a good job, and I think I could do better. It sounds arrogant, but it’s the truth. I think I could do a better job than these guys do.

“You know, think about this, and I don’t give a s**t about Showtime’s f**king full-of-s**t press release they put out. It’s the biggest fight ever in combat sports history. The thing did over 6.7 million buys, and if the service didn’t drop, we would have got closer to seven million. It was the biggest event ever. It was the biggest boxing event ever, without a boxer. It was only one boxer involved in the fight.”

Espinoza, upon hearing of White’s tirade, addressed the issue on Twitter:

Sounds like he's upset because we committed the cardinal sin of telling the truth (when we released the accurate total for N. American PPV buys on MayMac). Strange that telling the truth, in a press release vetted by all parties in advance, is something to be "despised" for. https://t.co/rFxKXz0Bjz — Stephen Espinoza (@StephenEspinoza) January 5, 2018

Which prompted McGregor to hit out at the Showtime vice-president: