What helps Conor McGregor prepare to face Floyd Mayweather this Saturday night in Las Vegas?

Beats by Dre, of course.

McGregor, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, signed a deal with the headphone giant recently and now is being rewarded with an extended video advertisement released just in time for his bout with Mayweather.

The video, entitled Dedicated, features several young kids preparing themselves for battle at a gym before transitioning to McGregor heading to train himself.