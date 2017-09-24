Irish Media Reporting Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 in Works for UFC 219

According to a report from an Irish news outlet, Conor McGregor will defend his UFC lightweight title against Nate Diaz on Dec. 30

The highly anticipated “rubber match” between MMA’s most famous foes will go down at UFC 219 in Las Vegas, the Sunday World reports.

McGregor engaged in two bouts at 170 pounds with Stockton’s Diaz in 2016, losing his first UFC bout in March at UFC 196 by rear-naked choke before claiming a majority decision at UFC 202 the following August.

“The Notorious” last fought on Nov. 2016, claiming the lightweight title over Eddie Alvarez at the promotion’s famous first appearance at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Having “relinquished” the featherweight title he never defended, McGregor then took a sabbatical in order to welcome his first child into the world before making his pro-boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August.

The UFC 219 headline bout is still yet to be finalized, but if reports are correct, McGregor will finally defend a title in his professional career, having won both the Cage Warriors 145 and 155-pound titles before capturing the UFC’s straps at both weights.

UFC 219 is schedlued for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 30 2017.