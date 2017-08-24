Conor McGregor Teases Trilogy Bout With Nate Diaz on UFC Return

With months upon months of speculation, hype and the lead up to his boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr., Conor McGregor’s UFC future has been put on the backburner

The Irishman has given UFC fans hope that he will return to the octagon following his lucrative bout against “Money“, however.

McGregor will enter the ring opposite one of the greatest boxers to have ever laced up gloves in Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Saturday night. While the majority of cultured observers quite rightly favor the unbeaten ring legend to have too much for the boxing debutant, there has been speculation that McGregor may compete once more inside the ropes following the bout.

"The Notorious" is set to make an eye-watering $75 million from the bout with the 40-year-old Mayweather, prompting unease from MMA fans who consider the huge payday enough for the Dublin-native to retire from fighting altogether.

As part of the final promo day for the Mayweather vs. McGregor bout, the 29-year-old fielded questions about his future. While recognizing that he has “options” available to him following the fight on Saturday in Las Vegas, McGregor mentioned that there is a “trilogy fight” awaiting him should he return to the cage.

The only opponent McGregor has fought on two occasions as a pro is, of course, Nate Diaz. While the payday for the Irishman would fall a little short of $75 million for a third fight with the Stockton-native, that fight would surely break all pay-per-view records in the UFC and would result in the issuing of the largest check ever signed off by the promotion.

