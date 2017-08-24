Conor McGregor Teases Trilogy Bout With Nate Diaz on UFC Return

By
Adam Haynes
-

With months upon months of speculation, hype and the lead up to his boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr., Conor McGregor’s UFC future has been put on the backburner

The Irishman has given UFC fans hope that he will return to the octagon following his lucrative bout against “Money“, however.

McGregor will enter the ring opposite one of the greatest boxers to have ever laced up gloves in Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Saturday night. While the majority of cultured observers quite rightly favor the unbeaten ring legend to have too much for the boxing debutant, there has been speculation that McGregor may compete once more inside the ropes following the bout.

“The Notorious” is set to make an eye-watering $75 million from the bout with the 40-year-old Mayweather, prompting unease from MMA fans who consider the huge payday enough for the Dublin-native to retire from fighting altogether. As part of the final promo day for the Mayweather vs. McGregor bout, the 29-year-old fielded questions about his future.

As part of the final promo day for the Mayweather vs. McGregor bout, the 29-year-old fielded questions about his future. While recognizing that he has “options” available to him following the fight on Saturday in Las Vegas, McGregor mentioned that there is a “trilogy fight” awaiting him should he return to the cage.

The only opponent McGregor has fought on two occasions as a pro is, of course, Nate Diaz. While the payday for the Irishman would fall a little short of $75 million for a third fight with the Stockton-native, that fight would surely break all pay-per-view records in the UFC and would result in the issuing of the largest check ever signed off by the promotion.

Check out McGregor indicating that a third fight with Nate Diaz is potentially on the cards at the top of this page.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Latest MMA News

Chael Sonnen Weigh-In

Chael Sonnen Receives a New Opponent for ADCC 2017

Chael Sonnen is on his third opponent for September's ADCC 2017, as the former UFC title challenger will now face Leo Vieira. Sonnen was...
video

‘Contender Series’ Winner Boston Salmon Fights Augusto Mendes at UFC Fight Night 119: Brazil

Boston Salmon, who earned his contract with the UFC when he impressed Dana White on his Contender Series, will make his Octagon debut later...
video

UFC Fight Night 118: Poland Adds Marcin Held vs. Teemu Packalen

Marcin Held has had a bit of a rough go since signing with the UFC after a successful run with Bellator. Held will try to...
video

Conor McGregor Teases Trilogy Bout With Nate Diaz on UFC Return

With months upon months of speculation, hype and the lead up to his boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr., Conor McGregor's UFC future has...
Holly Holm

Holly Holm Conditionally Open to Bout With Cyborg

Former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm may be up for a second pop at the featherweight title, but it will be on her own...
Load more