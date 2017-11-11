Conor McGregor Discusses Losing Head with ‘Rat’ Marc Goddard’ [VIDEO]

An video showing an animated and bouncy Conor McGregor discussing his altercation with referee Marc Goddard in Dublin last night has emerged

The UFC lightweight champion hopped the fence in the immediate aftermath of teammate Charlie Ward’s victory over Paul Redmond at Bellator 187 at the 3Arena in Dublin on Friday night.

McGregor had reacted agressively to Goddard’s push on him following his embrace of Ward following his win and proceeded to pursue the referee much to the amazement of spectators. Following the fight, footage was captured of McGregor opening up on the incident and referring to Goddard as a “rat”.

Both men have history. Goddard made a point of instructing McGregor to leave cageside during another teammate Artem Lobov’s loss to Andre Fili in Poland last month:

“Conor was basically acting like a fourth cornerman. Walking around the cage side wherever and whenever he wanted. When Fili took down Artem, Conor was right there. That’s simply not fair and not allowed. I won’t have it. He can’t do as he pleases,” Goddard told MMAFighting.com.

In the footage (which you can view at the top of this page) McGregor gives his own account of what happened:

“I was trying to say, ‘keep going’. It’s that same referee, I lost me head with him. I said, ‘it’s you, ya rat.;

It was a beautiful shot. He’s out cold, they all knew he was out cold and he’s still trying to call it. ‘Oh no, he wasn’t the fight’s not over.’ I said, ‘it’s you, ya rat.'”