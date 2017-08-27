Conor McGregor Doesn’t Know What’s Next After Floyd Mayweather

By
Dana Becker
-

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will likely return to MMA following his bout with Floyd Mayweather Saturday night.

But moments after his battle with Mayweather, “Notorious” wasn’t sure what exactly would be next.

“I don’t know,” he said. “Who’s next? I want to figure out what I did wrong.”

What McGregor did right inside the T-Mobile Arena was take the fight to “Money” for the better part of the event. While he eventually fell in the 10th round, the Irish fighter earned praise from many.

As for his post-fight thoughts on Mayweather, who improved to 50-0 with the win, McGregor gave him credit.

“He’s not a powerful puncher. I wanted to go on,” he said. “I’ve never gone 12 rounds. I thought the first four rounds were mind. Maybe he got one. I got fatigued rounds 8, 9 and 10. Floyd stayed composed. He didn’t have a speed advantage. I give him credit. I almost got him with the uppercut. If it had just been a little closer.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Latest MMA News

video

Leonard Ellerbe Believes Conor McGregor Has a Future in Boxing

Many in the boxing community were impressed with the efforts of Conor McGregor in lasting almost ten rounds against Floyd Mayweather Jr. last night  Among...
Conor McGregor Owen Roddy

Conor McGregor Wants Nate Diaz Trilogy According to His Manager, Audie Attar

Following the money-spinning boxing bout with Floyd Mayeather Jr., Conor McGregor is certainly not a man short of options While McGregor may have lost his boxing...
video

Conor McGregor: ‘Fatigue is a Mental Issue I Need to Figure Out’

Conor McGregor was beaten by Floyd Mayweather Jr. last night  having looked visibly exhausted as the rounds went on While parallels were immediately drawn after...
Dana White

Dana White Says Conor McGregor Has Nothing Left to Prove

UFC President Dana White reacted to Floyd Mayweather beating Conor McGregor by TKO last night at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Although the result was not...
video

“Free Agent” Conor McGregor Discusses His Various Options

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor confirms that he is 'open to offers' following his TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather on Saturday night The Irishman did...
Load more