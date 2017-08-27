Conor McGregor Doesn’t Know What’s Next After Floyd Mayweather

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will likely return to MMA following his bout with Floyd Mayweather Saturday night.

But moments after his battle with Mayweather, “Notorious” wasn’t sure what exactly would be next.

“I don’t know,” he said. “Who’s next? I want to figure out what I did wrong.”

What McGregor did right inside the T-Mobile Arena was take the fight to “Money” for the better part of the event. While he eventually fell in the 10th round, the Irish fighter earned praise from many.

As for his post-fight thoughts on Mayweather, who improved to 50-0 with the win, McGregor gave him credit.

“He’s not a powerful puncher. I wanted to go on,” he said. “I’ve never gone 12 rounds. I thought the first four rounds were mind. Maybe he got one. I got fatigued rounds 8, 9 and 10. Floyd stayed composed. He didn’t have a speed advantage. I give him credit. I almost got him with the uppercut. If it had just been a little closer.”