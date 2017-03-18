Conor McGregor Explodes on Mayweather Fight: ‘The Whole World is Gonna Eat Their Words”

Conor McGregor was a huge presence at Madison Square Garden (MSG) for the professional debut of Irish Olympic boxer Michael Conlan on St Patrick’s Day.

McGregor responded to recent developments on his potential super fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr following Conlan’s victory. The UFC lightweight champion of the world was animated in his exchange with ESPN’s Dan Rafael and discussed his plans for dealing with Floyd Mayweather Jr’s challenge:

“You’re the boxing guy? I’m the boxing guy. Watch me take over boxing,” McGregor shouted. “Trust me on that. No one in this boxing game knows what’s coming. Trust me on that. When I step in there, I’m going to shock the whole goddamn world. Trust me on that. Look me in the eyes. Twenty-eight years of age, confident as a motherf*cker, long, rangy, dangerous with every hand. Trust me, I’m going to stop Floyd and you’re all going to eat your words. The whole world is going to eat their words.”

Mayweather announced just last week that he was coming out of retirement to fight McGregor. The bout has dominated the back pages for what seems an eternity, but recent developments (such as Dana White appearing to give the bout the thumbs up) suggest that the fight may actually happen, despite the idea being scoffed at by cynics.

Conor McGregor was ringside for Conlan’s third-round TKO victory over Tim Ibarra in his pro boxing debut on Ireland’s national holiday, and took the opportunity to give reporters a piece of his mind following weeks of silence on the subject of the fight. McGregor was also asked about a potential date for the matchup and stated:

“We’re getting close, don’t worry about it,” McGregor said. “You’ll hear about it. I’m out of here. I am boxing.”

If this signals progress towards the bout happening, or is just another contribution towards the ongoing media circus surrounding the potential money-spinning fight will be determined in time, no doubt.