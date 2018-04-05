Conor McGregor & Entourage Wreck Khabib’s Bus, Arrest Warrant Issued Claims Dana White

Conor McGregor has once again made the headlines, but this time he’s gone too far.

Earlier today (April 5), the UFC 223 media day took place. Fighters set to compete on the card this Saturday night attended the Barclays Center to take part in the festivities. The big names were Khabib Nurmagomedov, Max Holloway, Rose Namajunas, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

At some point, McGregor stormed the area looking for Nurmagomedov. You can see him and his entourage inside the building:

Breaking and exclusive! Video footage of #ConorMcgregor arriving at the Brooklyn Centre for #UFC223 thanks to our man on the ground @shppirate12 pic.twitter.com/OA9XiGlUyQ — MMA India (@MMAIndiaShow) April 5, 2018

Felice Herrig, who was also at the media festivities, took to Instagram to post a video of McGregor and his crew doing damage to a bus that Nurmagomedov was on:

Felice Herrig captured part of the ruckus caused behind the scenes when Conor McGregor and his team arrived. This is from her Instagram account pic.twitter.com/9R6T2eNNTs — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) April 5, 2018

Someone threw an object at the van’s window, cracking it. UFC 223 lightweight Michael Chiesa was cut as a result and sources told Ariel Helwani that he was either on his way to the hospital or already there.

Here’s an angle where Chiesa is shown and reacts to being cut:

Conor McGregor going nuts trying to get at Khabib…😳 #UFC223 pic.twitter.com/yOyJ4aeDiu — David Kano (@TheDKano) April 5, 2018

During an MMAJunkie live stream, UFC president Dana White confirmed that there’s an arrest warrant for McGregor. Here’s part of what he said:

“This is the most disgusting thing that has ever happened in the history of the company. There is a warrant out for Conor McGregor’s arrest and they’re looking for him right now. His plane cannot take off, he cannot leave the state of New York with this warrant.”

Marc Raimondi reached out to the NYPD, who denied an arrest warrant had been issued but they do want to speak with McGregor:

Just spoke to a spokesman for the NYPD. There is no warrant out for Conor McGregor’s arrest at this time, he said. They are, though, looking for him and want to speak with him, the spokesman said. No one has filed charges against McGregor at this moment. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) April 5, 2018

Chiesa’s status for UFC 223 is up in the air after suffering multiple lacerations. In addition to that, Namajunas was shaken up and stormed off to her hotel room. White said he was going to talk to Namajunas.

McGregor’s actions likely stemmed from a confrontation between Nurmagomedov and Lobov. While the two didn’t come to blows, the situation was tense. Because of the whole situation, Lobov has been pulled from the card. He was scheduled to take on Alex Caceres, but obviously that is no longer the case. Lobov was part of the incident.

White said that McGregor was let in by “The Mac Life” media members. When asked about their future credentials, White said he hopes they will be arrested too.