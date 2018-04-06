Conor McGregor Exits Police Station In Handcuffs (Video)

On Friday, a video surfaced online that showed UFC mega-star Conor McGregor walking out of a New York police station in handcuffs following the wild bus incident at the UFC 223 Media Day in Brooklyn.

McGregor was arrested and charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief for attacking the tour bus that the UFC fighters were on earlier this week.

As noted, the incident led to several fighters being pulled from Saturday’s card at the Barclays Center.

Michael Chiesa suffered multiple lacerations, leading to him being pulled from his fight with Anthony Pettis on Saturday night. McGregor’s teammate, Artem Lobov, was also pulled from his fight against Alex Caceres at UFC 223. Ray Borg also ended up pulled from the show due to vision complications from glass shards.

McGregor is scheduled to face the aforementioned charges when he appears in court in New York next Friday, April 13th.

Check out Conor McGregor exiting the police station in handcuffs:

JUST IN: #UFC star Conor McGregor walked out of police station in #NewYorkCity after backstage melee he allegedly instigated pic.twitter.com/h8MUGhJDKr — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) April 6, 2018

What are your thoughts on the insane situation Conor McGregor caused in Brooklyn this weekend? Sound off in the Comments section below.