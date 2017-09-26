Conor McGregor Expected to Confirm UFC Future on Friday

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has been silent on rumors linking him to a UFC 219 headlining trilogy title fight against Nate Diaz

“The Notorious” appears in Glasgow for “An Evening With Conor McGregor” – a special event which will bag him a reported $135,000. Admission for the event is currently priced at up to £1,100 ($1,475) on major ticketing sites.

McGregor has been enjoying time off with his family following his ultra-lucrative boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August. Recent reports from the UFC lightweight champion’s home country of Ireland claimed that a contract for a third fight with Nate Diaz was ‘close to completion.’ UFC President Dana White refuted these claims, however, and it is not yet known if the 29-year-old will opt for another boxing bout or return to the octagon.

McGregor is expected to recount the bout with Mayweather and confirm his intentions for his next fight. There has been recent movement in odds on a potential boxing bout against Paulie Malignaggi, feeding speculation in some quarters that McGregor may look to stay in boxing for the foreseeable future, although McGregor is widely believed to favor a return to MMA.

“An Evening With ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor” is scheduled for Glasgow’s Armadillo this Friday.