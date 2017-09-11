Conor McGregor Facing Lawsuit Over Bottle Throwing Incident

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is being sued by a man who alleges that he suffered injuries at the now infamous UFC 202 press conference

The claimant, William Pegg, claims that he was injured by a can of Monster Energy that the UFC lightweight champion threw at the UFC 202 pre-fight press conference last year.

Fans will remember the incident at MGM Grand’s David Copperfield Theater in Las Vegas on August 2016, where McGregor and Nate Diaz (including his entourage) engaged in a bottle and can throwing skirmish at the press conference prior to their rematch.

Pegg claims that he suffered $5,000 in medical bills due to the injury and his demanding $95,000 from McGregor. The injured party is basing that figure on the Irishman’s $15 million revenue gained from the bout with Diaz.

McGregor’s legal team have denied all liability. McGregor Sports & Entertainment, the UFC superstar’s company, is also listed as a defendant.