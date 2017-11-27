Conor McGregor’s Father Embarks on a New Career as a Celebrant

Tony McGregor, the father of UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, claims that he is set for an unexpected new vocation in Ireland

McGregor is set to ‘capitalize on an emerging market’ in his homeland which will involve overseeing humanist ceremonies ranging from same-sex marriages and baptisms.

Tony McGregor told The Sun:

“It’s a course I’ve been doing with the Irish Institute of Celebrants and I’m absolutely loving it. It’s very professional and I’m learning a lot. It’s something I’d have an interest in, it’s an emerging ­market that’s expanded in the last few years — especially with the marriage referendum, for example.

“It’s not just weddings, the whole market has moved on from it being just weddings and funerals. You see an awful lot of humanist ceremonies nowadays. It’s not just training for the ­traditional services. You could be dealing with vow renewals, ­baptisms, naming ceremonies, anniversaries. People remarrying after getting divorced and so on.”

With ‘bookings confirmed for next year’, the Irish superstar’s father is relishing the opportunity to move into the unexpected field: