Conor McGregor’s Father Says Son is ‘Unequivocally Not Racist’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Getty Images

Conor McGregor was at the center of controversy following his third press conference with Floyd Mayweather.

“Notorious” had taken some flak for telling Mayweather, “dance for me boy” during the first two pressers on their tour. Many felt McGregor crossed the line in Brooklyn, NY when he said he was black from the waist down.

McGregor’s father was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” and he denied racial accusations:

“Conor McGregor is not racist. This fight is not about race, this fight is about skill and technique. In fact, I don’t think any fight is ever about race. The color of skin is immaterial. It’s the victory that Conor is looking for. It’s imperative, that’s the only thing I’d say in that.”

At the end of the day, McGregor’s father says the fight isn’t about race, it’s about competition.

“Conor is absolutely, unequivocally not racist. It’s not about skin color. No two combatants would ever get into a ring and the issue would be the color of their opposing skin. No, absolutely not. It’s a fight issue, not a race issue.”

“Notorious” and “Money” will collide inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 26.

