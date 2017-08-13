Conor McGregor’s Father Warns of ‘Seismic Shock’ on Aug. 26

The night of Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor will crown his son as the greatest fighter in the world, says Tony McGregor

McGregor Sr. firmly believes that Conor McGregor will prove to the world that he is worthy of that title, at least. The Dubliner spoke with Ariel Helwani on a recent episode of the MMA Hour and had some big claims for what is in store for Aug. 26 (via MMAFighting.com):

“The boxing fraternity, they wrote Conor off,” Tony McGregor said. “No one in the boxing world is giving him a chance. I think what Conor is going to produce in the T-Mobile on the 26th is nothing short of a seismic shock. It’s going to reverberate right through the whole unarmed combat world. While Mayweather was the best fighter in the world — no one can take that away from him — on the 26th of August, he’s going to be the second best fighter in the world. There can only be one No. 1.”

As for Floyd Mayweather’s skillset coming into the fight, Tony McGregor believes there is not much which will prove to be a problem for “The Notorious”

“I don’t think Mayweather has much to produce to cause Conor any difficulty,” Tony said. “I don’t think he has the power. He has a lot of defensive moves. Conor can pick them out, he’ll wear him down. Conor has the precision, he has the power, he has that kinetic energy. I don’t think Mayweather has experienced that kinetic energy. When Conor connects, I just think Mayweather is gonna fold.”