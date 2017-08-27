Conor McGregor: ‘Fatigue is a Mental Issue I Need to Figure Out’

Conor McGregor was beaten by Floyd Mayweather Jr. last night having looked visibly exhausted as the rounds went on

While parallels were immediately drawn after the fight to McGregor‘s two bouts with Nate Diaz in 2016, many had predicted that the Irishman would have issues with stamina against Mayweather.

McGregor addressed the issue with MMAFighting‘s Ariel Helwani following his third round loss to Mayweather on Saturday night:

“Fatigue got me,” he said. “I don’t know what it is. Cause it’s certainly not from not working hard enough, cause I fucking work hard, Ariel. I don’t care. Like, I work my ass off. I think it’s just a mental thing that I need to figure out. But I’m proud of myself, but I would have liked to see round 11. I think I, if I would have heard that bell at the end of round 10, I would have had that minute recovery, and I would have and I would have came out strong. It’s a see-saw game. If I’m dealing with my energy, and he’s working, and I’m recovering, and eating shots and so on and so forth, then when he goes back to the corner, and I’m still there, now it’s his turn. He must recover. You know what I mean?”