Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather Continue their Social Media Spat

Despite appearing to have swiftly moved on following their 2017 money-spinning boxing bout, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are suddenly back at each others’ throats. Mayweather targeted the UFC lightweight champion via social media, mocking reports that he had fallen afoul of Irish cartel associates in late 2017.

McGregor has asked Mayweather to stay true to his word and join him for a rematch inside the Octagon, yet this does not seem to be even remotely possible.

With “The Notorious” still yet to confirm an opponent for his return to competitive action, and Mayweather still insisting that he will not break his promised to remain retired, both men instead have vented off on social media.

I already fucked you up in 2017 now they about to fuck you up in 2018. You’re about to start your new year off with a bang 🔪🔨⛏💣⚰️ pic.twitter.com/upaRfLbgvJ — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) January 10, 2018

“I already f***ked you up in 2017 now they about to f**k you up in 2018. You’re about to start the New Year off with a bang,” Mayweather wrote.

I am the cartel. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 10, 2018

You violate and I will demonstrate!! A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Jan 10, 2018 at 4:26pm PST

Violate these nuts 🥜 A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jan 10, 2018 at 4:34pm PST

Harmless time-killing or is there something more to this?