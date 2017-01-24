All the talk of a super fight between UFC two division champ Conor McGregor and boxing’s Floyd Mayweather Jr. has not gone unnoticed. Thanks to the talented Adam Arnali, we now have a look at how such a fight would play out – in the land of 8bit NES anyway.

Pretty much every kid of the 80s remembers Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!!, and Arnali has done a wonderful job animating McGregor (complete with chest piece) and Mayweather. No spoilers as to who wins – it’s well worth a watch!

Whether the fight actually happens in real life remains to be seen. UFC President Dana White raised more than a few eyebrows when he publicly committed $25 million plus PPV points to both fighters. However, Mayweather quickly shot that amount down, and is holding out for a cool $100 million. It’s worth noting that his last purse came in around $36 million for his retirement fight against Andre Berto. Over the course of his 49-0 professional career, however, “Money” has raked in hundreds of millions.

McGregor, meanwhile, is taking time off after knocking out Eddie Alvarez for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 205 while he awaits the birth of his first child.